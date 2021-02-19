Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.10 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after buying an additional 80,210 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $71.60 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

