Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,829 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

