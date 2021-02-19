Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Denny’s by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

DENN stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

