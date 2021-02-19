Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $338.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

