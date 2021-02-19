GAMB (GMB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,748.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMB has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $15,748.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.21 or 0.00784318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00042166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00041248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.17 or 0.04707589 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

