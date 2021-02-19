Galore Resources (CVE:GRI) Trading 25% Higher

Galore Resources Inc. (CVE:GRI) shares traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 270,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 45,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Galore Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRI)

Galore Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Minerales Galore, S.A de C.V., engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It principally owns a 100% interest in the Dos Santos gold and base-metal property located in northern Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

