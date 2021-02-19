Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $86.28. 619,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.28. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

