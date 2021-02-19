Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 48,820 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,820 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

AMAT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

