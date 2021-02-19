Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 199,900 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

