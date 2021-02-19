Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

