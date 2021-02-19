Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $10.11 Million in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 225.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other Seacor news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,311.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Seacor stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $876.40 million, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

