Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bausch Health Companies worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 in the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.