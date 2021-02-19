Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 120,400 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

