FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of D opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,635.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

