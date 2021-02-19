FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Increased by Analyst

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.87.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of CAR opened at $44.05 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 60,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $2,369,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 446,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.