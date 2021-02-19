FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
