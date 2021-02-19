FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.52. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.