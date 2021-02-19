FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Increased by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

