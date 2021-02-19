FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issued By Colliers Securities

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

