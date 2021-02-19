FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $22.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $15.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day moving average is $201.41. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

