FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of BYD opened at $51.78 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.