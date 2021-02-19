FY2020 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Cut by Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.55. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

