Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 12,567,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
FTRCQ opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Frontier Communications has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.99.
Frontier Communications Company Profile
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.