Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 12,567,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

FTRCQ opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Frontier Communications has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

