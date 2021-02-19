Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €72.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME opened at €59.90 ($70.47) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.