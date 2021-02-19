Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,001,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,387. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

