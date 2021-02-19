Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 38.14% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

