Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,371,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.53% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,801,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

