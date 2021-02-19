Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Issues Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

NYSE FCPT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. 640,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,066. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

