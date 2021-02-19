Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,594.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

