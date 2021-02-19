Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Holdings Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,661 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $15.74 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $810.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

