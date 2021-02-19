Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.14. Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 380,958 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$46.74 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

