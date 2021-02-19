Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Dawson James

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Dawson James from $16.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Dawson James’ price target points to a potential upside of 398.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of FBIO opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 584.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

