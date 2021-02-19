Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Dawson James

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Dawson James from $16.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Dawson James’ price target points to a potential upside of 398.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.
Shares of FBIO opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
