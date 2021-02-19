Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.