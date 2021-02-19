Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.50.

TSE:FTS opened at C$51.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.97. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$41.52 and a 1-year high of C$58.84.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

