Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Position Reduced by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 160,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 94,888 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX opened at $70.49 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

