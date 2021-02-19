Fmr LLC Sells 90,158 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,587,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,158 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,634,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $291,980. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $193.72 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

