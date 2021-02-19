Fmr LLC Buys 7,894,252 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,970,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.