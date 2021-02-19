Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 469,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.