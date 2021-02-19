Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Down 5.7%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 256,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,878,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

