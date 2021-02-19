FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 120,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 131,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

