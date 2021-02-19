Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Flex LNG stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

