Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

