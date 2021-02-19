Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $174.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.73. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

