Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,868,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,198,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 351.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $192.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $68.95 and a 1-year high of $203.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

