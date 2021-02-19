Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Fiverr International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Fiverr International stock traded up $14.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.94 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.05. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.