Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Raised to $340.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVRR. UBS Group cut Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of FVRR opened at $303.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

