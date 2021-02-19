Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

FVRR stock traded up $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.46. 62,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.05. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

