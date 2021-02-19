Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.53, but opened at C$0.63. Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 524,767 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) to C$0.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market cap of C$335.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.