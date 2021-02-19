FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE FE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,317,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,266. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

