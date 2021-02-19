First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Trading Down 2.1%

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $56.59. Approximately 12,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 18,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

