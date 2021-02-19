First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,724 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

FICO opened at $473.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

